WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Town of White Hall is hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from Thursday through Monday.

The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in White Hall, West Virginia. WBOY image.

The wall is on display at Trinity Assembly of God Church and city officials said the Traveling Memorial stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their hometown who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington D.C.

“Fairmont is known as the ‘Friendly City’ but it’s a patriotic city as well. Thirty-one men from Marion County made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam,” said Sgt. David Tucker, U.S. Army retired.

Tucker said even though West Virginia is a small state, it has the highest number of people per capita of those who served in Vietnam and those who were killed in Vietnam. Grief Counselors were on site for those in need of counseling.