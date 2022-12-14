FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way is looking for volunteers for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA).

Volunteers will be asked to help prepare taxes for low- and middle-income families as part of the free tax service the United Way provides each year.

According to the United Way, paid tax preparation services cost about $200 on average. By providing this free service, the United Way hopes these savings will help families with bills, replenish emergency savings, or put food on the table.

“The VITA program provides a safe, reliable way for individuals to stay compliant with the IRS and, most importantly, to get the refunds that they deserve,” the United Way said in a statement on Monday. “This program brings funds directly into the community to the people who need it most.”

Previous tax preparation is not needed. Volunteers are certified through the IRS after signing up.

Anyone interested can contact Program Manager Nathan Terry by email at nathan@tvunitedway.org, fill out an online volunteer interest form, or by phone at 304-366-4550 Ext. 108. Additional information can be found at the United Way tax prep webpage.