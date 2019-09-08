Volunteers paint Fairmont streets to help help share history of city

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – People from around the Marion County area joined in on the mission to beautify Fairmont, as organizations leaders and volunteers picked up buckets of paint and brushes to bring a little creative art to the area.

Main Street Fairmont hosted a street painting event where multiple crosswalks in the city were painted to not only promote safety, but also pride of the nearly 200 old city.

Organizers say they felt this was the perfect way of bringing together unity and sharing the rich history of Fairmont with others.

“I think one of our biggest jobs right now is to educate them on how we came to be. 29 year old coming over the mountains from Maryland to create this place, so we want that history and for the children to know that too. We do not want that to die out.” said Patricia Pagan, Executive Director Main Street Fairmont.

The 200th birthday of Fairmont will be January 19 2020.

