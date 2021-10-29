Volunteers start shopping for Marion County Christmas Toy Shop

Volunteers have started shopping for the Marion County Toy Shop that offers toys to several families in need. (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Volunteers are stocking up on toys for the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop. Every year Marion County parents can fill out an application to receive free toys for their children through their school.

In previous years, parents were able to handpick their kids’ toys, but because of COVID-19, it will be a drive-through style where parents received a bag of pre-picked toys.

Volunteers spend weeks sorting through all the toys that they buy and receive for the toy shop. They separate them by age bracket, so all the kids get adequate gifts.

This is the 13th year that volunteers have put together their toy drive. Fairmont resident, Butch Tennant, has been an organizer for every single one.

“Every child deserves a Christmas,” Tennant said. “Even if parents work, there’s not a lot of extra money sometimes for the young people to buy their children stuff and we want to make sure every child had Christmas.”

Tennant said the toy shop has grown bigger every year and that it makes you feel good around Christmas time knowing that you gave and made somebody happy. Last year volunteers gave out toys for more than 700 kids.

Organizers are still looking for money donations or new toy donations. Those can be dropped off at the Marion County Election Center. The toy drop also needs volunteers every year. Anyone interested in volunteering on Nov. 30 this year can call Sharon Burrows at 304-657-6853.