FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some Marion County residents will have to find a new site to cast their ballot for the second time this year.

The Marion County Commission approved the change of polling precinct district lines at their meeting on Wednesday.

Officials say the change is because errors were made during the recent redistricting done by the house of delegates that happened before the primary election.

Polling place in Marion County (WBOY Image)

Marion County officials said those lines took residents outside of the city limits that weren’t supposed to be.

“When the redistricting occurred, the House of Delegates provided the borders of which we needed to follow to create our new precincts. However, they did not adhere to the border of the city of Fairmont,” Julie Kincaid, the Marion County Clerk said.

The district change will affect nearly 400 voters in Marion County.

“We have spent many, many, many hours trying to unravel what was given to us and what we were told we had to follow, of course, by West Virginia state code,” Kincaid said. “That was our goal at the end of the day was to make sure that all of the changes were effectively made, and they were made correctly. So, after another examination of these that we currently just went through we do believe that we have the most accurate information as possible.”

The voters with new polling districts will get a notice in the mail and a new voting card from the Marion County Clerk’s Office before the general election.