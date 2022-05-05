FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Walking Miracles Family Foundation offers West Virginia’s young cancer survivors several benefits that are entirely free.

Walking Miracles was established in 2010 to support West Virginia families who are experiencing childhood, adolescent and young adult cancer from three age groups: 2-12, 12-20, 20-39.

“Were trying to spread the about who we are and what we are doing, so that we can have people call us and check back with us and ask for help,” said Brett Wilson, CEO of Walking Miracles.

Cancer patients and survivors can receive:

Travel Assistance $500 per year to help cover gas, food, and lodging expenses.

Tablets PCs preloaded with information

Navigation services like travel arrangements, emotional support, and financial advice.

Counseling with a wide range of emotional and spiritual care for both cancer patients and caregivers.

Survivorship Plans to help with the long-term side effects of cancer treatments.

“The biggest barrier to care would be travel, the average drive to Morgantown, Charleston, or Huntington, which is the three areas most people go is two to three hours one direction and a lot of times people just don’t have the money to do that,” said Wilson.

Brett was diagnosed in 1974 with childhood Leukemia ALL, then went through five years of treatment and relapsed a year later with non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

At 12 years-old, Wilson had the idea to create an organization that can help people in West Virginia that were going through childhood, adolescent and young adult cancer.

Once Wilson’s cancer treatment was completed in the 1980’s, the Wilson family was left alone and had to figure out everything themselves.

Brett talks about how frustrating it can be once your treatments are completed, and that they do not follow up with you to find out how you are now doing.

“As I got older, the long term side effects of those treatments started happening, and here I was, in my late 20-30s, trying to figure out now who do I go see, because I am having all these problems and I don’t know why,” said Wilson. “I didn’t know I was going to have heart problems at age 35 due to the treatments I had and this is why the survivorship plan is so important.”

The survivorship plan tells you what happens when you took specific drugs for treatment and what possible future side effects you can expect on your body.

Wilson hopes to help families have a better plan and future guidebook that they can follow even after their cancer treatment is completed.

Walking Miracles is in 33 counties across West Virginia and has helped over 250 families by giving away over $250,000 in aid for cancer survivors.

For more information on how to get help or to access these services go to walkingmiracles.org, or call 833-496-3398.

You can email Wilson at brett@walkingmiracles.org

If you would like to make a donation to Walking Miracles, click here.