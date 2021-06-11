Walmart launching program to help employees, communities with education

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Walmart is launching a new program to help its employees, and their communities, with their education.

Community Academy is a free virtual course that teaches important skills for those seeking employment. Some of those skills include resume building, interview skills and test prep. Walmart has a network of 200 Training Academies nationwide, including one in the Walmart Supercenter in Fairmont at the Tygart Mall Loop.

“Walmart is proud to announce the launch of Community Academy, an initiative that offers free, virtual courses to the public on personal finance, resume building, interview skills, navigating college admissions, and much more,” Any Trainor, Vice President of US Learning, said. “At Walmart, we believe in opportunity – to grow your skill set, to build a career, and to reach for something more. Community Academy represents our belief in that opportunity, and we’re excited to serve our communities in this new way.”

Each course is grouped into one of five overall themes – community, personal finance, home, career progression and technology.

“We don’t just do business in our communities,” said Matt Joyner, Walmart global outreach representative. “Were a part of them and at the end of the day a stronger community benefits everyone, Walmart included. This is not a for profit imitative in the least bit. It is entirely, intend entirely for community outreach and giving back.”

Walmart officials said they will be looking to expand to more themes and courses in the future. Registration can be found on their website, by clicking here.