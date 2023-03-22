WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — SOUND WARNING — A bridge between the White Hall/South Fairmont and Kingmont exits on Interstate 79 in Marion County was demolished on Wednesday morning. The now-destroyed bridge was right in the middle of the road widening project construction that has been ongoing in that area since 2021.

The demolition was announced on Tuesday and has caused County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road to be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Motorists transitioned from using the old bridge to the new bridge following a road closure in January. According to WV 511, Traffic has already returned to normal near the White Hall exit.