FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The north and southbound lanes of I-79 were closed for several hours near Fairmont the morning of Friday, Dec. 8 for the demolition of the northbound Tygart River Bridge in Marion County. The demolition was a part of the still ongoing interstate widening project from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line which began in 2021.

The demolition was announced by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Wednesday along with an announcement that County Route 60 Vinegar Hill Road would be closed in the days leading up to the demolition.

The southbound bridge in the same location was demolished with explosives earlier this year in March.