WVU Medicine holds grand opening of Fairmont Medical Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – When Alecto shutdown the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center in late March, state, local and WVU Medicine officials sprang into action.

An announcement was soon made that WVU Medicine would be building a new hospital near the Gateway Connector in Fairmont. Construction on the new hospital is expected to take 18 to 24 months. In the meantime, WVU Medicine also announced that it would work to temporarily reopen the former FRMC site while the construction on the new hospital was going on.

On Tuesday, officials reopened the facility, now known as the Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

WVU Medicine CEO Albert Wright, WVU President Gordon Gee, Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff Mike Hall all spoke at a grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning.

The ceremony ended with the raising of a WVU Medicine flag by two long-time FRMC employees who now work at Fairmont Medical Center.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, issued a statement about the reopening: