RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A water main break that led to the cancellation of classes at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School on Monday has extended into Tuesday.

The water main break happened on Main Street on Sunday. Marion County Schools said Tuesday’s closure was so that the water could be tested.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no guarantee that classes will be back in session on Wednesday. The school’s “dress up day” was rescheduled to Wednesday, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The boil water notice in Rivesville had not been lifted as of Tuesday afternoon.