FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – Water has been restored for residents in Fairview after weeks of being without clean water.

On Jan. 30, a conserve and boil water advisory was sent out to Fairview residents.

Sign in Fairview (WBOY Image)

Officials said the town had a main water line break and a power outage which were quickly resolved but resulted in the town’s independent water tank to be low in water and have low pressure. The water break forced several buildings in the town to close including Fairview Elementary School and Middle School for multiple days.

“In order for the tank to recoup and the Water department to be able to back flush we need customers to conserve. Running the water will not clear up the line, it is actually making the problems in town worse,” one person said in a Facebook post on Feb. 1.

The town did hand out bottles of water at town hall to residents on several occasions while the issue was being fixed.

Town Hall in Fairview (WBOY Image)

However, on Feb. 13 the town suffered another major water leak causing Fairview to lose its entire water supply according to a Facebook post by town council members.

Residents once again experienced low pressure and discolored water. The Facebook page said the leak was repaired Monday, Feb. 14.

As of Monday Feb. 14 a conserve and boil water advisory are still in effect for the town of Fairview.