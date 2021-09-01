Welcome Baptist Church breaks ground on new church

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday afternoon, Welcome Baptist Church broke ground on what will be a new church. The church was based in the Chesapeake neighborhood outside of downtown Fairmont.

Church officials and members both broke ground, along with Fairmont mayor Tom Mainella.

When pastor Paul Mitchell arrived to Welcome Baptist Church 18 years ago, there was a need for renovation. Every year, the ground underneath the church would lift from the weak foundation, and the church would use the little funds it had to repair it. After receiving more funds over the last year, the church decided it was time to finally begin the process of building a new church.

“I’ve been riding high ever since Sunday when they voted to take the funds out and start building,” said Mitchell.

While there was no official timeline on when the church will be completed, Mitchell hoped the foundation would be laid within the month.