Well known Marion County car dealership receives name change under new ownership

WHITE HALL, WV – A well known Marion County car dealership may look a little different from the outside, but keeps the same focus of great customer service on the inside.

Toothman and Sowers Ford located off of exit 132

After more than 90 years of service to the community, Wilson Ford’s dealership, located off of exit 132, has now changed its name to Toothman and Sowers Ford. The name changed came about after former owner Wilson Hamilton came to a deal with Frank Sowers of Sowers Pre-Owned Auto Sales and J.R. Toothman of Toothman Ford in Grafton.

With close to 40 years of dealership experience as a whole, half of Sowers’ years were spent at Wilson’s Ford. To now see it come back around full circle, Sowers said it was almost like coming back home, but with a bigger role and responsibility.

Frank Sowers

“This is where I got my start, was right here in this dealership. I spent a little over 20 years here then I ventured out on my own. The opportunity cam about for this dealership and it was the excitement about starting here and ending up back here was just too good to pass up. Along with partnering up with J.R. Toothman, it just was a win win at this time in my life that I couldn’t pass it up,” said Sowers.

Along with the name change of the I-79 location, both Sowers and Toothman felt they could also change the experience for customers. While not much would change in regards of customer-sales associate, both owners said they want customers to have a better feel for the car service that is provided through buy, auto work and even social media experience.

Auto Shop for Toothman and Sowers Ford

“The mindset for the fact that we do have a body shop, a massive services department, parts department and you can do all these things under one roof, it makes things a lot easier. It also helps expand the automotive industry, the business as far as the community, your customers, the loyalty, getting them back in the door and being able to take care of everything right underneath one roof,” said Sowers.

J.R. Toothman

“We’re going to be very heavy in the digital community and we know that we will be able to draw customers in from not only the Marion County, but throughout the corridor of I-79, so we are excited about that possibility, also with our massive service facility out here we have already seen a up tick of fleet work here, so we are very excited. I mean we are literally feet off of I-79 so the location could not be more convenient,” said Toothman.

Toothman said along with him and Sowers receiving assistance and help from the Hamilton family when needed, he is fortunate that the both of them get to work with a great staff.

“The one thing that I think we were amazed about from the beginning was how much talent was under this roof when we walked in. A lot of untapped potential that we feel like we can help bring the best out in and kind of the motto that we’ve went with is ‘Two great names, one great deal’. We think we both have respected names in the automotive industry and that we are bringing a great value proposition into the public,” Toothman explained.