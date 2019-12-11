West Fairmont middle school hosts super leadership day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Fairmont Middle School hosted the super leadership day for schools across the area.

The event was held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and there were representatives of student council from all the middle schools in Marion County.

Parkersburg High School student council came and spoke to the middle schooler’s and demonstrated several team building activities that they can bring back to their own schools.

Liza Roberts has been a part of her student council since middle school and now is the president of Parkersburg High School. She loves this day of year because bringing in so many different minds, creates so much everyone can learn.

“I think that when kids come from their school, and bring their ideas, leadership means something different to everyone,” Roberts said. “So when we all get brought together, and work from a bunch of different angles, you get a whole different outlook on what leadership is.”