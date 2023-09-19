FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A middle school staff member was suspended by the Marion County Board of Education for allegedly using inappropriate physical force on special education student.

Teresa Sestito, who is listed as a staff member at West Fairmont Middle School on the school district’s website, was suspended indefinitely by a unanimous vote in Monday’s regular Board of Education meeting.

While speaking with 12 News, Superintendent of Marion County Schools Donna Heston would not give further details on Sestito’s position or the incident because it is “a personnel matter.” Heston also chose not to comment on possible criminal charges but did say that “the school system has reported the information to the necessary agencies.”

Stick with 12 News for updates on this story.