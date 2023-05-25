FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students at West Fairmont Middle School participated in a cardboard boat contest as a STEM learning activity on Thursday.

Student’s creations before they were off to the races.

Students were provided 5 pieces of cardboard, 2 pool noodles and a roll of duct tape to create a boat stable enough to carry two students across the length of the pool.

28 homerooms between fifth and eighth grades competed for a cardboard crown for their homeroom teacher. The office staff at West Fairmont Middle School also had a hand in the contest to boost the overall morale and competitiveness of participants.

Sean Hoskinson, West Fairmont Middle’s sixth-grade math and science teacher, spoke with 12 News on the importance of interactive learning activities like this one.

Students at the launch of the race.

“Anytime that you can problem solve and try to solve problems to figure out the answers, they’re going to get better at the things they’re going to do. Their whole life they’re going to have deal with problems and figure out how to solve them so, try to give them an opportunity to try to think and maybe even come up with something new,” Hoskinson said.

Students were thrilled to cheer on their classmates and watch their inventions put to the ultimate test. One of those students was Mason Stewart, a sixth grader who spoke with 12 News about why he enjoyed this activity.

“If you get to learn it and then do it, it like makes me learn more and I just really like doing it too,” Mason said.

The boat of Mason’s group went about five feet across the pool before it sank and when asked what he would do differently for next time, Mason gave a great response.

“I would make sure all the cracks are sealed with duct tape and make sure they have better paddles.”