FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Fairmont Middle School’s sixth grade band became the first out of Marion County to receive a Legislative Citation from the West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday.

West Fairmont Middle School’s 2023 sixth grade band alongside director Josh Tharp (far left) and Delegate Joey Garcia (far right)

The honor was presented by Delegate Joey Garcia who represents West Fairmont’s district in the House of Delegates.

The band was granted this award for receiving the highest honor possible for their division in the West Virginia Region 10 Band Festival. Earning superior scores from all three judges, the perfect score signifies that the group’s tone quality, technique, balance and overall playing skills were near perfect.

This is incredible considering that the majority of students in the band have only started playing their instruments in September.

Josh Tharp, band director of both West Fairmont and Rivesville Middle Schools, spoke with 12 News on how this achievement feels from an instructor’s standpoint.

“For me, it’s just priceless. That’s the ultimate goal, to get those kids making music, that’s what I want more than anything. Not just the rating, but for them to make music, when they leave sixth grade and beyond, until they’re 80 or 90 years old. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Tharp describes the West Fairmont Middle sixth grade band of 42 to be, “some of the best students I’ve had, just a great group of talented kids.”

12 News had the opportunity to speak with Cole Miller and Grace Talerico, two sixth graders who started playing their instruments in September, on why they enjoy band so much.

“I think it’s a really fun thing to do and, this is going to sound cringy, but I feel like it helps with

mental health too sometimes and it’s just really fun to do,” said Miller who plays the trombone.

“Most people underestimate it and it’s actually really fun. I just wish people would give it a chance,” said Talerico, a clarinet player for the band.

If you haven’t had the chance to catch West Fairmont Middle School’s sixth grade band in action yet, they will be preforming alongside Rivesville Middle School band at their Spring concert on Thursday, May 4 at Fairmont Senior High School’s auditorium.