FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia brewing company Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it would be expanding its operation to Fairmont.

The new taproom, located at 306 1/2 Merchan St. in Fairmont, will be the second Stumptown Ales location, with the original located in Davis, West Virginia.

Stumptown owners Jon and Cindy Robeson said in an interview with 12 News that they have been looking to expand with another location for several years now, but the pandemic put their plans on the back burner.

Jon Robeson said Fairmont made the most sense for them because it served an area where they don’t have a large presence yet, and because 306 1/2 Merchant St. was a bar before the building was leased, it won’t require a huge investment to get it up and running.

The taproom will have 10-12 different Stumptown beers available at a time and customers can expect a similar environment and experience between their Fairmont and Davis locations.

Robeson said they are looking at a tentative April 1, 2023 opening and will begin with reduced hours compared to their Davis location, likely Thursday to Sunday.

Stumptown Ales will also be holding its seventh annual Elf holiday party at its Davis location on Monday, Dec. 19 starting at 5 p.m.