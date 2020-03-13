West Virginia Caring hosts job fair; reaches out to those affected by Fairmont Regional Medical Center shutdown

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- West Virginia Caring hosted a job fair throughout the day on Friday to let the community know about all the open positions within the company.

The hospice facility, which is also a non-profit organization, has locations in 12 counties throughout the West Virginia. Staff members explained that they want to help those who have lost their jobs due to the shutdown of Fairmont Regional Medical Center by giving them an opportunity to explore jobs at their offices.

“Give them a little more hope, maybe that there are people out there that care and that we do have openings and that we’re willing to sit down and talk to them about some possible job positions that are open,” said Steve Smith with West Virginia Caring.

WV Caring offers employees mileage reimbursement, a 401K plan and flexible work schedules. Many of the job openings span several fields, including nursing and social work.

