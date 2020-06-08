West Virginia Caring thrift stores are beginning to reopen in Marion and Preston counties

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Caring in both Marion and Preston counties have reopened its thrift store locations to the public.

The stores opened under strict guidelines to help minimize the possibility of the spread of COVID-19 such as only three people are allowed in the story at any time and all must wear a face mask.

Store officials also explained that hand sanitizer has been supplied and required to be used once anyone is in the store.

“It’s very important for our patients and the care that they receive,” explained Resale Store Manager, Debbie Markley. “We take all people, young adults, babies , elderly people and it helps to pay for their care that they get. It doesn’t matter whether they have insurance or not we accept everyone. And this is where the money is coming from to help pay for their illness.”

Along with shopping guidelines, the donation process has also changed. Donations will only be taken on Mondays and Thursdays, which gives the store three days to hold items before processing. The store will also no longer be accepting electronics and big ticket items.

The store will be accepting boxed or bagged items such as clothing, books and household items.

The stores hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Workers are using the time in the evenings to now properly sanitize the store.

WV Caring has stores in Fairmont and in Reedsville. All money that is raised from these stores will go directly to hospice care. More information is available on the store’s Facebook page.