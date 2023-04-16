FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday, the West Virginia Robotics State Championship is being held at Fairmont State University.

12 high schools participated from all across West Virginia to show whose the best high school robotics team in the state.

Students spent over a year building, designing and learning how to program their robots for various challenges.

“Through the process of designing and testing, they’re learning engineering. Through the process of programming the robot, they’re learning coding skills and computer science. Through the process of working together as a team, they’re learning how to collaborate and communicate and work together. These are all viable life skills that they are going to carry forward with them no matter what career they pursue,” Todd Ensign, robotics tournament director, said.

WVSSAC State Robotics Championship. (WBOY Image)

Students who win in Saturday’s state championship tournament will move on with the chance to compete at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas Texas, which is from April 25 to May 4.

The 2023 state championship marks the second year for the West Virginia Robotics State Championship Tournament and the second year robotics has been part of WVSSAC robotics program.

Ensign said, “we are striving to put a team in every high school in West Virginia. We believe at NASA and Fairmont State that every kid should have an opportunity to compete in robotics.”

To learn more information about VEX Robotics, click here.