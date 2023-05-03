FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Small Business Administration (SBA) held its annual award luncheon on Wednesday in light of National Small Business Week.

The event was invitation-only and took place at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont. Officials at the US SBA honored small businesses, lenders and support services of the SBA.

The following small businesses were awarded.

West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year : Anthony and Heather Wheeler, Owners – Paris Signs

: Anthony and Heather Wheeler, Owners – Paris Signs West Virginia Exporter of the Year & Mid-Atlantic Regional Winner : Douglas Kreinik – Kreinik Manufacturing Co., Inc

: Douglas Kreinik – Kreinik Manufacturing Co., Inc Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year : Anne & Joe Perella – A & J Sewing Studio LLC

: Anne & Joe Perella – A & J Sewing Studio LLC Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: Angie Cowger – Custard Stand Chili / The Custard Stand

Businesses were selected based on company staying power, growth, number of employees, growth in sales and community support.

12 News had the opportunity to speak with John Fleming, SBA’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, on why hosting this event is so crucial.

“I think it’s important for a couple of reasons, to show and celebrate the hard-working men and women of small business,” Fleming said. “I think they’re underappreciated, underrepresented and here at the SBA that’s our job, is to advocate for them and help them. And also, to set an example for others. People that are thinking about opening their own business and want to use us as an example of those successes.”

