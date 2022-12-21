FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Police say they seized more than 42 pounds of “high-grade marijuana” from two New York men who were in a speeding minivan on Interstate 79 in Marion County.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened on Tuesday.

West Virginia State Police say they pulled over the minivan, occupied by Brandon Jackson, 23, and Felix Sanchez, 25, both of Bronx, New York, at mile marker 139 when it was headed south, going 85 in a 70.

Felix Sanchez Brandon Jackson

Troopers then smelled marijuana and began a search of the vehicle with the help of a K-9 unit from the White Hall Police Department. According to the criminal complaint, the trooper asked Jackson if there was marijuana inside the vehicle, and said that there were “a couple pounds” inside a suitcase in the back of the van.

Jackson then told the trooper that he and Sanchez were traveling from New York to West Virginia to drop the marijuana off to an “aunt” in Huntington, West Virginia, the complaint alleges.

The trooper then asked if “Aunt” was the code name for a woman in Huntington, and Jackson said “yes,” according to the complaint. Jackson allegedly declined to say how much he would receive in exchange for dropping off the drugs.

About 42.6 pounds of high-grade marijuana was found, vacuum sealed in 38 individual bags stuffed inside a suitcase and a FedEx box.

The marijuana is worth an estimated $80,000, according to state police.

Jackson and Sanchez were both charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.