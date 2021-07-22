West Virginia’s Attorney General visits Marion County for business roundtable

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Marion County, Thursday, to discuss business and economic issues that are affecting the county.

The Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosted a roundtable discussion in Fairmont.

Morrisey talked about what his office has been working on, including drug litigation and a number of lawsuits against the Biden administration pertaining to energy issues that directly affect Marion County.

Morrisey said the goal of these roundtable meetings is to find out what the big issues are in the area and to find ways that his office can help.



” I think it’s critical to get out and listen, hear what’s on people’s minds and that’s why I’m here today. We have a lot going on in the office but I want to hear what’s on the minds of citizens in Marion and Harrison County, North Central West Virginia.”

