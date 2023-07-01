FAIRVIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Parades can be a lot of fun. Parade traffic, not so much.

The City of Fairview has announced that a parade will be held on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day starting at 9 a.m. on Route 218 at Jamison Road. As the parade walks along its designated path, Route 218 will shut down to one lane, according to a Fairview VFD Facebook post.

Starting at 10 a.m., when the parade starts proper, all side streets that connect to Main Street, from Paw Paw Creek Road, Washington Street, Madison Street, Jefferson Street, School Street, Bernice Lane, Lee Street and Jesses Run Road, will be shut down.

Blue Line – parade route / Red Line – parade line up / Grey Dot – Road Closed (Image courtesy of the Fairview VFD)

“Also at 9:45 a.m. Route 218 will be closed until the line up has proceeded into Fairview,” the post said.

The roads will be reopened after the parade, so until then, plan your route accordingly.