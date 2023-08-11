MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair has been in town all week, but there’s still time to catch some of the fair’s main events on Friday and Saturday.

The full week of family-friendly fun kicked off on Monday, Aug. 7 and offers many fun summer activities for everyone of all ages to enjoy, such as competitions, art displays and crafts, a carnival and live entertainment.

The schedule for the rest of the weekend is available below.

Friday, August 11

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper Barn

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Horse Show – 13 and Over

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sheep Rodeo Registration, must be 75 pounds or under

6 p.m. 4-H and FFA Supreme Showmanship, and Sheep Rodeo – Horse Pulling Ring

6:30 p.m. Carnival Opens

7 p.m. Monster Truck Show and Rides

8 p.m. Dillian Carmichael preforms

9 p.m. Greased Pig Contest – Horse Pulling Ring, and Monster Truck Show and Rides

12 a.m. Gates Close

Saturday, August 12:

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper Barn

3 p.m. Family Fun Day

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Horse Show – 13 and Over

5 p.m. KOI Drag Racing Registration

5:30 p.m. Real Shoot Wrestling – Main Stage, Real Shoot Wrestling – All Ages

6 p.m. Lightweight Horse Pulling Contest – up to 3400 ibs.

6:30 p.m. Marion County 4-H and FFA Market Livestock Sale at the 4-SH Barn

7 p.m. KOI Drag Racing, Make a Joyful Noise – Gospel Music

8 p.m. Heavyweight Horse Pulling

9 p.m. Real Shoot Wrestling – Main Stage

12 a.m. Gates Close

Saturday, Aug. 12, will be the last official day to attend the fair.

A few things to know: There is free parking provided; gate admission is $7 per person, and children 11-years-old and under get in for free; paid admission allows full access to any event or activity, entertainment and amusement rides.

For more information about the Mannington District Fair, you can visit the event website here.