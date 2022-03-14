CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first day of spring is approaching fast, and several businesses are offering free ice cream and frozen treats to celebrate.

Dairy Queen is bringing back Free Cone Day on Monday, March 21, the first full day of spring. The annual event was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Free Cone Day offers a free vanilla cone to anyone who visits a DQ on that day. Mall Dairy Queen locations do not participate, and the offer is limited to one cone per person while supplies last.

Not a fan of the classic Dairy Queen vanilla cone? Or is a small cone not enough? A north central West Virginia small business is offering a similar deal on Sunday, March 20, the first partial day of spring.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in White Hall, Marion County is having a First Day of Spring event, according to its Facebook page. Everyone who goes to the store on March 20, will receive a free 7 oz cup of Italian Ice, all day long. The first 50 customers will also get a free 12 oz color-changing Rita’s cup, according to the Facebook post.

Can’t make it on the 20th or 21st? Rita’s is also allowing you to redeem your free Italian Ice as late as March 27 if you download the Rita’s app.

You can find Rita’s at 2600 White Hall Blvd. in White Hall, open from noon until 9 p.m.

North central West Virginia fan favorite ice cream shop, Dairy Creme Corner in Fairmont will also be opening for the season this weekend on March 19.

That should be enough ice cream to kick off the first weekend of spring with a major sugar rush.