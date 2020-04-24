White Hall annexation committee works toward town limit expansion

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The town of White Hall has been working for almost a year now to broaden its boundaries.

The booming area of White Hall is expanding the outer edge of the limits to hopefully bring benefits to the residents and businesses in the town. Mayor John Michael explained that this will allow the town a perfect opportunity to see more financial benefits throughout the area.

“It’s broadens our tax base, number one. With that said, we can provide police service, and we do that in a way under mutual aid agreement right now,” Michael explained. “It’s nice since they are right on the doorstep of our town, to go ahead and invite them in, and let them actually be apart of the town.”

The Town of White Hall recently developed an Annexation Committee and selected John Jacobs to lead the initiative. Jacobs stated that expansion would bring more benefits to the town, to the residents, to businesses and those interested in moving to White Hall.

“As a committee we got together to put some streets together we thought maybe would be interested,” Jacobs described. “We have had a mostly positive response so far, but obviously the end goal would be to make the town a little bit bigger, and like I said, provide for the residents and businesses.”

Michael added that this has been a long challenging process, but overall they have goals they want to reach, to benefit the entire town. Bigger businesses like Mon Valley Bank and various car dealerships have also showed heavy interest in expanding the boarders of the White Hall area.