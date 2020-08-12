White Hall announces new logo and slogan

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – At the town meeting on Monday, August 10, White Hall officials released the new design and slogan for the town.

The new logo was created by a team of officials including Mayor John Michael, Town Coordinator Cindy Stover, Charlie Mason and other office staff. Officials said the current signs throughout the city have all almost been ruined, so it was time to replace and update their look.

The goal was to create something that would symbolize the growth and bright future the town of White Hall plans to have. Mayor John Michael said he requested to have the state on the design, because to him, the state of West Virginia’s shape is so unique compared to others across the country.

“We’re looking towards the future, we want to build that better future here,” said Mayor Michael. “We’re not looking to the past, we’re not living with our past laws. So, we see ourselves as a progressive city, small, but progressive, and we’re just building bright futures.”

The star in the center marks the location of White Hall. The next White Hall Town Council meeting will be held on August 17.