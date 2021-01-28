White Hall city council introduces donation box

WHITE HALL, W. Va. — The White Hall city council unveiled a new donation box on Thursday. The box will benefit the Marion County Humane Society.

The first donations were made by council member John Jacobs (left).

The concept of the donation box was brought up by council member John Jacobs, and it was well received by the rest of the council. With his idea brought to reality, Jacobs encouraged residents to come and support the Humane Society and donate food, toys, and cleaning supplies. When the box is full, Jacobs will personally empty the box and deliver donations to the shelter. The Marion County is a no-kill shelter so, as Mayor John Michael detailed, there is always a need for more resources.

“When you have a no-kill shelter, it takes a lot of food to keep the pets going and keep them in good health,” Michael said.

The donation box is located on the inside of the entrance to the White Hall town hall building. It can be accessed during business hours or during council meetings.