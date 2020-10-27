White Hall council approves trick-or-treating and discusses plans for the town at the meeting

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – White Hall held its town meeting to discuss the town’s plans for the remainder of the year.

In Monday night’s meeting, the council approved trick-or-treating for the town on Halloween from 6-7 p.m. as long as the county remains out of the red on the DHHR’s COVID-19 map. Town Council also approved opening a beautification program capital project account and a new hotel-motel form and letter.

“It will help us in our planning and budgeting, and it should help the people putting on the fairs and festivals, so they know whether or not they get their money,” explained White Hall Mayor John Michael. “We’re going to give them options if we can’t help them. We’re going to give them like Marion County visitors bureau and different options they can go to for money to help them out.”

The Hotel-Motel Fund’s money normally goes to the town to use the money for town beautification projects, sidewalks or give money to local nonprofit organizations. Council plans to have the new form out to the public by the end of this year so people can submit their form by January 2021.

They will also be ringing the bell for the Salvation Army on December 5 in front of the town of Whitehall Public Safety Building.

