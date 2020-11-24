White Hall Council discusses a new project for the town

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – White Hall Town Council held their council meeting to discuss their plans for the remainder of the year.

In Monday’s meeting, they discussed hiring someone to work at the Public Works Building, and at the end of the meeting, the topic of having a Façade Project came to their attention by councilman Frank Jarman.

Jarman explained the reasons behind the project and how it would benefit the city. He stated that businesses would be able to apply for grant money through the town of White Hall to improve their business landscape, paint their building, and do new signage.

“As well as work on maybe if they have masonry or brickwork that needs to be done, if it fits within the framework of what the funds could be used for, they could do that,” Jarman explained.

Mayor John Michael asked for Jarman and the town clerk to begin reaching out to local businesses to see who would be interested.

“The façade will unify the city limits,” said Jarman. “It will increase sales for vendors and will hopefully bring in more tax money for the town.”

Jarman stated he hopes to have an answer for the council by the end of the year so they can decide if they would want to do the grant or not.

The town council also planned to have their December meetings held virtually due to the county’s increase in COVID cases.