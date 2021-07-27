White Hall council makes decision to cut fire fee

WHITE HALL, W.Va., – White Hall Town Council held its council meeting to discuss new ideas for the town, Monday.

The council agreed to add three new signs to the town because two of them were run over by vehicles. One sign will be placed by Woods Boat House and the other two locations are undetermined.

They also continued their discussion and approved a new fire fee. Mayor John Michael said the council decided to cut the resident’s and businesses’ fire fees in half.

“When this is all said and done, we’ll still be able to give the fire department approximately $10,000 more dollars this year than we had previous years,” said Michael. “It’s going to cut their fire fee from $35 dollars a year down to $17.50.”

The new fee will go into effect the first week in September.

White Hall council also approved having a Family Dog Day on Saturday, August 28, 2021, and a Middletown Music Night that will be in October 2021 for the community.

West Virginia outdoor visited council to ask permission to build a digital signage off U.S. 250 and March Street for local businesses to promote themselves. Council will decide at the August 9, 2021 meeting if it will be approved or not.

To learn about upcoming events for the Town of White Hall you can check out the town’s website.