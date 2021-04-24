White Hall council starts donation box for local organization

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – White Hall town council has launched a donation box for a local organization in Marion county.

White Hall Councilman, John Jacobs, brought the decision to the council to start a “Marion County Community Donation Box” for the Marion County Humane Society.

“There are a lot of stray animals around and a lot of people giving away animals to the humane society and they all need the love and other people support,” explained Jacobs.

Marion County Humane Society Board member, Susan Dempsey, stated they are thankful for what the White Hall community has done so far.

“This year has been challenging for us and donations as such as helps us keep our doors open and provides our services to these abandoned animals that they deserve,” said Dempsey.

People can drop off donations for the Marion County Humane Society at the White Hall municipal building during their normal business hours.

Marion County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that serves over 56,000 residents in the county a year.