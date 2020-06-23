White Hall discuss a community walking challenge

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Town of White Hall held its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night in the public safety building providing seating for residents following social distancing guidelines.

During the meeting, Cindy Stover Town Recorder addressed the council about a community walking challenge. In the past, town employees have participated in a walking challenge and now, they are re-opening it up to community members. Registration for the Community Walking Challenge will be July 1st, at the White Hall Municipal Building with a meet and greet.

“We wanted to do something so that people could get out and enjoy themselves. So, this is one way that they can get out and they’ll be able to come in here and meet each other, doing their social distancing, but then it will make them a part of something. So, right now, I think it’s important for people to feel a part of something,” said Stover.

The Community Walking Challenge will run from July 6th through August 31st. Prizes will be awarded for the most steps and the most percentage of weight lost.

Also, White Hall Town Council discussed hosting a fall festival called “The Five Mile Festival.” Many of the council members discussed hosting the festival and the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. They decided it was better to talk about it and make plans to host it, rather than not have anything for community members.

“We’ve been planning this, we started planning it months ago and then COVID-19 hit so we backed off for a little bit,” said Stover. “We did a little bit of research and we actually had an outsider come up and say, ‘Hey, what about a Five Mile Festival’, because it has the history to it.”

White Hall officials said the date and time for the festival is to be determined, but are continuing to move forward with the planning process and holding out hope amid the pandemic.