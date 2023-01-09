WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Town of White Hall council gathered Monday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting to consider an ordinance for a non-resident police service and public works fee.

The council unanimously passed the consideration and stated that the revenues collected from the fees collected would go into their general fund to help in replacing police cruisers and maintenance tools. In the next regular council meeting, there will be a public hearing, an additional reading at that following meeting and then the proposed passage of the ordinance.

“This is going to be a fee that when there is an auto accident within the town of White Hall and our police officers are out there for quite a bit of time and or public works has to come out to clean up the mess, we are going to charge the person’s insurance company $125,” said John Michael, mayor of the Town of White Hall.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the town will be holding a public workshop at the town hall at 6 p.m. where they will be reflecting on the past and setting goals for the new year.