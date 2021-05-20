White Hall father and son fulfill dreams of publishing a children’s book

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A father-and-son duo from White Hall is following a dream of becoming authors.

Tom and Chris Isabella recently released their self-published book called “Pecky Penguin and Friends.”

The book follows Pecky Penguin and Peter the Polar Bear on their adventures of making friends and dealing with peer pressure. Tom said they chose a penguin and a polar bear because, even though they are from different continents, it could teach kids that people can overcome their differences and make unlikely friendships.

“This book was something based on characters my son and I used to tell each other stories when he was in grade school,” Tom Isabella, co-author of Pecky Penguin and Friends, said. “We said once upon a time that, someday, when he was an adult, we would write a book together and share it with everyone.”

Tom said they started the process of making the book about a year ago. The story is written by Tom and Chris, while the illustrations are by Matt Jaco.

“It’s really a great feeling being called an author and seeing your name out there,” Tom Isabella said. “Just try to entertain him and teaching him lessons in a fun way that he didn’t realize that he was learning lessons at the same time. And, it was just something that I’ve always had a good imagination with. I love telling children stories, and even to this day, I love that.”

