FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Town of White Hall hosted its third annual Community Music Event on Saturday at noon behind the Middletown Commons shopping center.

The event kicked off with a stage and various vendor booths set up. Activities for kids like face painting and bouncy houses were also included.

Artists that performed on Saturday included Becky Sanders, New Diesel Trio, System Buckers, Top Shelf, Empty, Nick Davisson and The Davisson Brothers Band.

12 News spoke with two attendees of the event that were thrilled to enjoy their weekend with some live entertainment.

“Top Shelf is one of the best bands out there and the System Buckers were really good too, and of course, The Davisson Brothers will be on later, they’re a good band,” Chuck Lantz, a Clarksburg resident, said.

Chastity Mcginty of Fairmont said, “I think it’s awesome! I think this Middletown mall is awesome, it brought a lot back to Fairmont because it never used to be a whole lot here.”

For updates on events hosted by the town of White Hall, visit its Facebook page.