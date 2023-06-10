WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The town of White Hall held a community health fair at the Middletown Commons on Saturday. The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the breezeway between El Rey and Wasabi Fusion.

The health fair included tables from healthcare providers local to White Hall, allowing the public to discover what services these businesses provided.

A few businesses that were associated with the community health fair included: West Virginia Medical Professional Health Program, Country Roads Physical Therapy, Marion County EMS and Healthy Hearing Solutions.

12 News spoke with Pepper Headen, a retired lawyer and associate of West Virginia Medical Professional Health Program, on the importance of having these events.

“Healthcare is more than just your doctor or your nurse, it’s also pharmacies and dentists, it’s occupational therapists, massage therapists and physical therapists, it’s a whole range,” Headen said.

The town of White Hall hopes to grow this event with more vendors and participants, as well as make it a monthly occurrence.