White Hall hosts inaugural Christmas parade amid COVID-19 pandemic

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Even though Covid has been canceling events, white hall held its inaugural Christmas parade.

Residents from White Hall joined in on the holiday fun while celebrating the festivities with council members.

White Hall Emergency crews, Fairmont Police, a local jeep club, and Fairmont Senior football team and cheerleaders participated in the parade.

Those in attendance practice social distancing by staying in their cars to watch the parade.

“We protected our hands, and we all wore face masks, but as you look through the crowd, most people are aware,” said Mayor John Michael. “You don’t have to say stay six feet apart; people are already accustomed to that.”

Children and families could take photos with Santa and received candy bags filled with candy, a coloring book, crayons, and more.