White Hall Town building to be set as an early voting, regional site location for Marion County voters

WHITE HALL W.Va. – The White Hall Town Hall building will be a location for early voting.

During the Wednesday morning county commission meeting, it decided that the building will also be one of the nine regional voting sites in Marion county.

The town of White Hall has been very proactive in the process of helping the county clerk figure out all the possible ways to keep the community safe, while also allowing everyone to practice their right to vote on election day.

The safety building will be opening the employee parking lot on the back side of the building, so voters can walk right into the room where the voting will take place. They will have people flowing in one direction where the least amount of contact with one another will happen.

“It was a plan to come through to secure voter security so people couldn’t over vote, or multiple vote,” said Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov. “Also, to give the county clerks office a little better control over issues that’s going to arise, that don’t normally arise in any other election because of the pandemic.”

Early voting will also be available at the Marion County Court House, and the Farmington Community Building in addition to the White Hall Public Safety Building.

Early voting will begin Wednesday, May 27, from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30 and on June 6, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

On election day, the White Hall regional site location will be open to voters from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Your fearful about the unknown, but we have made a lot of decisions to alleviate, hopefully, a ton of issues that could arise on the day. So hopefully, we can have a smooth election day when it comes around in early June,” said Autulov.

The Marion County Clerks office will be closed June 10, the day following election day.

For more information, head over to the Vote Marion County website.