White Hall Town Council discuss hiring full-time police officer

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – White Hall Town Council met Monday evening in chambers at the public safety building.

Council approved the consideration of directing the chief of police to hire a full-time officer for the Town of White Hall. Police said that since moving into the public safety building approximately four months ago that they have been busy fighting over 100 cases a month.

Also, recently White Hall police made a drug bust near the Harrison County line and utilized a drug sniffing dog from Fairmont Police Department locating meth, crack cocaine and a fentanyl heroin mix.

“It’s just something that we need to do to protect the citizens of White Hall, to be 24/7 with all the businesses and the residents that we have. We have overlapping shifts now where we have at least two guys per shift for so many hours. So, it’s a big area to cover and it’s kind of hard for one person to do it sometimes so with the additional officer,” said Geno Guerrieri, Chief of Police for the Town of White Hall.

From the drug bust three fugitives out of Detroit Michigan were apprehended and are facing charges. White Hall police said they are working to keep the community safe for its citizens.