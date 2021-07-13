White Hall Town Council discusses how fire fee could affect residents and the volunteer fire department

WHITE HALL, W.Va., – White Hall Town Council discussed new plans and projects for the town at its meeting Monday.

The council approved the increased budget for street and highway repairs from $5,000 to $10,000. They also approved a motion to go into contract negotiations with MSW Waste for the garbage pick up in White Hall.

One of the bigger discussions was on Marion County enacting a “fire fee levy” and how the council can help residents and businesses in their town save money, as well as bring more money to the volunteer fire department.

Mayor John Michael said they’re looking at the levy in two ways.

“One, actually cut it at 50% and bill people $17.50, the residents annually or were kicking around the idea on trying to do more research on its legality,” explained Michael. “Just bill them the same $35 dollars and 35 cents every other year.”

Marion County will be giving every fire department in the county $60,000 per year, so the council’s goal is to continue to give the fire department $30,000 each year.

“So if we can cut our tax in half, do a favor for our citizens and our businesses we can still give them a total of $90,000 a year,” explained Mayor Michael.

Council plans to continue to discuss this levy at its next meeting on July 26, 2021.