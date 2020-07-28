WHITE HALL, W.Va. – In Monday’s White Hall Council meeting, members discussed considerations and new additions coming to town.

The town council brought in a spokesperson from Black Diamond Reality to give the council some background on the company, regarding selling the old White Hall City Hall building.

Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover, explained how they hope to move the town hall into commercial real estate, to help attract buyers that may come from surrounding areas. In addition, plans for a new town logo was discussed.

“We’re down to one town hall sign,” described Stover. “We’ve had two signs hit by car accidents, so we need to start working to get those replaced and it is quite a process to go through.”

Stover stated the hope is to bring some recognition to the town with the new possible logo.

Council members also had a chance to meet White Hall’s new K-9 officer, Storm.

Also discussed in the meeting was the reworking of fire fees. Stover indicated that once the sales tax was increased in January, the council stated they would want to reduce or eliminate the fire fees.

The next city council meeting will discuss on the reworking of the fire fees, the new town logo, and more.

To learn more information or look at the upcoming council meeting agenda you can check out White Hall Town Council’s Facebook page for details.