WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Town of White Hall held their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night with members of the Marion County Humane Society in attendance.

Society members spoke to council members about the new facility they are preparing to break ground for and build. Those members asked the council to consider making a $15,000 donation to help with the efforts to build the new facility.

“We’re going to be going around to all the municipalities, White Hall was our first, this was awesome that they chose to give us $10,000 towards the new shelter. Hopefully, that will inspire other municipalities to step up and help us as well,” said Donna Long, president of the Marion County Humane Society.

Marion County Humane Society members said the new facility is going to be four times the size of the old facility with increased capacity. Members also said this state-of-the-art animal facility will also operate off solar energy to keep its costs low.