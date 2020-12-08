White Hall Town Council hosts council meeting to discuss December events

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – White Hall Town Council discussed December plans for the town.

In Monday’s virtual meeting, the council discussed the consideration of starting a Community Caring Center that was approved. The Community Caring Center will be a place where people in need can go and grab perishable food items at any time. Town Coordinator Cindy Stover stated that they came up with the idea because they wanted to provide something to the community.

“It’s something safe where people can go up and get their needs,” said Stover. “It’s going to be something that people in the community can help out and contribute to.”

The council also announced that they will be having their inaugural Christmas Parade this year.

“We still want to do something for the kids to see Santa,” Stover explained. “So, I think our chief has lined up several police officers, and you know, just emergency services. Flashing lights. Kids love that.”

The council plans to pass out candy bags instead of throwing candy due to the pandemic.

White Hall Christmas Parade will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. To learn more information, check out the town council on Facebook Page.