White Hall Town Council hosts virtual meeting amid COVID-19 outbreak

WHITE HALL, W.Va.- White Hall Town Council met Monday evening and hosted its meeting virtually amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Marion County Office of Emergency Management and 911 Center have provided N95 face masks and hand sanitizer to White Hall Police. Officials with the police department said amid the outbreak they are going to continue to work and do what is needed to protect and serve the residents of the community.

“You know, every body is worries about the Coronavirus, and I’ve got my guys, we’re all still working. At the end of the day somebody has to be out there 24 hours. Like I said in the email, its going to get worse before it gets better. So, were taking our measures,” said Geno Guerrieri, Chief of Police for the Town of White Hall.

Council approved the budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021, totaling nearly $2 million for the town.

“It has been crazy dealing with employment issues. Unemployment issues, the federal government is rapidly enacting and changing employment rules and regulation across the country under the second Coronavirus response act. I’ve read it and and studied it. We are not at a point where we have questions under it yet, but its likely to arise in the future. So, I just want to put that on your horizon. And that relates to FMLA and it expands FLMA to a broader classification of employees. That also relates to paid time off in relation to Coronavirus issues,” said Trey Simmerman, Attorney for the Town of White Hall.

Council decided to postpone the consideration for street and highway funding until its next meeting on April 13, at 6 p.m.