White Hall Town Council plans to donate money to local organizations

WHITE HALL, W.Va- White Hall Town Council held their final council meeting for the year 2020.

In Monday’s virtual meeting, the town council decided to donate $250 to a horseshoe organization coming to Marion County for a tournament and also approved to donate $750 to the town of Monongah playground.

A collection drive for the Marion County Humane Society was approved as well. White Hall Town Coordinator Cindy Stover stated they started a “Community Caring Center” for people in the community and are working to put out a box for the donations.

“We thought you know we do have our furry friends we want to support as well in the community,” said Stover. “So, there’s a lot of us animal lovers in the town of White Hall that we want to help them out too.”

The town council plans to have boxes out for the collection drive in February 2021. The donations received from the drive will go to the Marion County Humane Society.

To stay updated with what is going on in the town of White Hall you can check out their Facebook page.