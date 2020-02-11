White Hall update municipal court fees and court costs

WITE HALL, W.Va. – On Monday, White Hall Town Council met and held a consideration of an ordinance to update its municipal court fees and court cost.

Council voted unanimously to accept the updates because their codes and penalties for breaking ordinances in the town were not at state standards. Now, with the updates to meet state standards offenders could see an increase in penalties and municipal court costs.

“It wasn’t at the state standard, so we were not getting as much recoup from an offender that other areas were getting, or the state was getting. So, we couldn’t enforce some of the state codes because we didn’t have them in place,” said Tim Ridenour, Deputy Mayor of White Hall.

Council said they are moving forward heling the community with new development.

The town is still discussing the possibilities of annexation within their boundaries and are also looking into changing some things within personnel within the town office.